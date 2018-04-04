'Sheesha Upar Karo... Warna Padegi Ek', Saif Ali Khan Misbehaves With Driver on Arrival in Jodhpur

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has landed at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday afternoon for the 19-year-old case linked with the poaching of two blackbucks, misbehaved with his driver post arrival.The actor, along with Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, has been accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of the popular Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.In a video shared on Twitter, Saif, agitated with media questions, misbehaves with his driver. He asks him to close the window, put the car in reverse gear or else he says he'll hit him. "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek," he said.A Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case on Thursday. The final arguments were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment. All actors, including Salman, Saif, Tabu, Sonali and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. While Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.Salman's counsel HM Saraswat had earlier denied the allegations saying there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story. "Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case. It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted," he had said.