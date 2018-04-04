Blackbuck Poaching Case: Tabu Harassed at Jodhpur Airport

Image: News18 Hindi

Bollywood actor Tabu, who has flown to Jodhpur on Wednesday morning for the 19-year-old case linked with the poaching of two blackbucks, reportedly faced eve-teasing while exiting the airport. According to a report in News18Hindi, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way.While no official complaint has been filed yet, Tabu seemed in a state of shock after the incident.Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of the popular Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.A Jodhpur court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case for which the final arguments were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment.All actors, including Salman, Saif, Tabu, Sonali and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. While Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.Salman's counsel HM Saraswat had denied the allegations saying there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story. "Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case. It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted," he said.(With inputs from PTI)