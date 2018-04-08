English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blackmail Box Office: Irrfan Khan Starrer Collects Rs 2.81 Crore on Opening Day
Director Abhinay Deo's latest release "Blackmail" has raked in Rs 2.81 crore on the first day of its release on Friday.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Blackmail trailer
Mumbai: Director Abhinay Deo's latest release "Blackmail" has raked in Rs 2.81 crore on the first day of its release on Friday.
The film, a dark comedy, stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari.
Blackmail opened on a positive note. It recorded a fantastic number for a dark comedy, a statement from the film's makers said.
The film portrays the story of Dev, who is so engrossed in his work that he can barely make time for his wife. One day when he decides to surprise her by going home early with a bouquet of flowers, he is left shocked to watch his wife in bed with her former-lover.
While normally a man would opt for two options either kill his wife or kill his wife's lover, Dev decides to blackmail the wife's lover.
The film is jointly produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Picture
