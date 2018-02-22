Blackmail Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Blackmailing Plan Looks Like an Intriguing Thriller

When the teaser of Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail was unveiled, viewers could only get a glimpse of a bare-chested Irrfan running on the streets with his covered by a lingerie bag. The teaser concealed the plot and revealed just a glimpse of a situation gone wrong. The trailer, released on Thursday, shares the storyline and gets the viewers intrigued for more.Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film stars Divya Dutta, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya alongside Irrfan, who plays Dev, a regular married man. On finding out about his wife's extra-marital affair, Irrfan doesn't break the marriage or even confronts his wife. He simply decides to blackmail them both- his wife and her lover. But things take a turn when his blackmailing leads to an unanticipated twist. The blackmailer Irrfan is now being blackmailed by other characters who find out about his plan. The revenge saga gets entwined with greed and humour and presents itself as a twisted comedy from the director of Delhi Belly.Interestingly, the film will also have three songs recorded by Baadshah and Guru Randhawa and also marks the first time collaboration of rapper Divine and Amit Trivedi.The film is slated to release on April 6, 2018. Irrfan will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series The Ministry, and then start shooting for his next film with Vishal Bhardwaj.