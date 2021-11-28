BLACKPINK Becomes the First Artists in the World to Cross This Milestone on YouTube

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK that has managed to impress audiences all over the world and achieve a diverse fanbase, has added another feather to their cap. The quartet’s official Youtube channel has gained a total of 70 million followers, making them the first artists in the world to cross this milestone on the video streaming channel.

The group’s label YG Entertainment announced the news that as of November 28, the group has become the most subscribed artist on YouTube. Total views on their numerous videos on the channel amount to 2.13 billion. Their YouTubeaccount was created on June 29, 2016.

However, this is not the first record the South Korean girl band has broken. Earlier, the youngest member of the group Lisa became the first female K-pop artist with over 200 million streams on Spotify. The Thai singer’s recent solo song ‘Money’, surpassed 200 million streams on Swedish audio streaming Spotify. The 24-year-old singer achieved the feat in record speed for a K-pop solo artist.

Meanwhile, Lisa tested positive for coronavirus. Soon after her results, the other three members, Jisso, Jennie and Rose got themselves tested. Their results came out negative.

The agency also gave an update on Lisa’s health. “Lisa’s health is in good state, and she did not exhibit any special symptoms," they said. Lisa was supposed to shoot for a video.

YG Entertainment also informed that all members of Blackpink have been fully vaccinated and they conduct regular testing as a safety measure.

