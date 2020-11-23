Blackpink Drops Mysterious Teaser, Excited Fans Hope for Online Concert

Korean girl band Blackpink has shared a teaser trailer for what appears to be an upcoming global livestream event. The clip was shared on social media with the caption, "BLACKPINK AROUND THE WORLD. Coming soon!"

There's no date provided or context for what the announcement might be, with the only detail being supposed launch times across 19 different cities. These include 5am GMT for London, midnight EST in New York and 4pm AEDT for Sydney.

If the announcement is in fact for a livestream, it will be the pop band's first since their Live event on October 1, just before dropping their debut LP 'The Album'. Fans are still speculating what the teaser means, and most assumed it will be an online concert.

Online concert maybe — ℍ ☾ (@Syxxiq) November 23, 2020

I think they will have an online concert — Yeth ⚡⚡⚡ (@NoonaYeth) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the group continues to make YouTube history with their music video for 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'. On November 23 at approximately 3:32 a.m. KST, Blackpink's music video for their 2018 smash hit 'DDU-DU DDU-DU" surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop group music video ever to achieve the feat.