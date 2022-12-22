BLACKPINK: Jennie Kisses Man In Paris And Causes Chaos on Social Media, Here's Who He Really Is

BLACKPINK member Jennie was in Paris recently, living the best life. The singer was seen attending the Jacquemus Show after-party and brought the house down. The videos and pictures of Jennie dancing with her fellow guests at the party. While international fans were thrilled to see the singer having a ball, a section of social media in South Korea was upset to see Jennie kiss a man at the party.

As reported by Daily Naver, a section of social media users called the moment embarrassing. Twitter not only slammed the report but also South Korean social media users for their reactions. Many pointed out that the person she kissed was Simon Porte Jacquemus, who is not only from the LGBTQ community but also happily married to a man.

🎥 Jennie com Simon Jacquemus na after party Jacquemus Show em Paris #JENNIE @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/N9yMhoXYTZ— BLACKPINK BRASIL | Fan Account (@BLACKPINKBRASIL) December 13, 2022

For the unversed, Simon Porte Jacquemus is a French fashion designer and the founder of the Jacquemus fashion label. He is married to Marco Maestri. The couple tied the knot earlier this year.

“WHY IT IS CONTROVERSIAL. Don’t you kiss your close friends as if u really have a comfortable relationship with them bcos I kiss my friends and we’re so so so clingy, I guess these ppl don’t have friends or that kind of relationship with their friends," a Twitter user said. “I swear if yall don’t let this woman breathe," another angry fan said. “So a kiss in the cheek is controversial now????? do people even have a life outside of the internet??" a third fan said.

Meanwhile, in the videos from the party last week, Jennie brought the house down with her friend, Korean supermodel Shin Hyun-ji.

paris jennie you are one for the history books! pic.twitter.com/gwrWlMexKn— ✶ (@jensamour) December 13, 2022

She was not only seen dancing to the DJ’s songs but also won the internet when she demanded that her group’s song Pink Venom.

