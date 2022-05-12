BLACKPINK: Jisoo Drops Massive Tease About Comeback, Tells BLINKS to Wait for 'A Lot of Good News'

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that BLACKPINK is preparing for a massive comeback. The K-pop group, comprising Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, last released an album in 2020 titled The Album. While their agency YG Entertainment is yet to officially announce the comeback, Jennie had already slipped the comeback news a few weeks ago. Now, Jisoo has also teased the comeback.

The singer recently hopped on to Weverse to interact with fans aka BLINKS when one of them asked her about the comeback news. “Can you give a spoiler about your comeback?" a fan asked, as translated by BLACKPINK fan account, @BLCKPINKweverse. Jisoo replied, “There are a lot of good songs Ah wait a little bit let’s hear a lot of good news together."

[#지수’s Comment] 220510 : Can you give a spoiler about your comeback?#JISOO : There are a lot of good songs Ah wait a little bit let's hear a lot of good news together #BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Ivr3hmBgYQ — BLACKPINK WEVERSE (@BLCKPINKweverse) May 10, 2022

A fan also requested Jisoo to share a vlog on her YouTube channel. “I’m waiting for Kim Chu’s vlog… Am I greedy..?" a BLINK asked. Jisoo mentioned the comeback yet again and said, “I’ll try once when we have a comeback hehe."

Earlier this year, Jennie appeared on The Game Caterers 2 and confirmed that a comeback was in the making. “BLACKPINK is preparing for a comeback soon. I don’t know if I can say this, but since I’m here alone, I’ll say whatever I want. Please give us lots of support," she said.

Omg so I jus finish watching the YG edition of “The Game Caterers 2” and Jennie said Blackpink is making a comeback soon alr I HOPE IS TRUE FASTER COMEBACK MY QUEENS I MISS U pic.twitter.com/jcejiiDLCS— 颖xuan 的李糯♡ (@meowiebbokie) March 7, 2022

BLACKPINK members were busy with their solo work last year. While Rosé and Lisa made their solo music debut last year, Jisoo made her acting debut with Snowdrop. Jennie was busy working on new music with Rosé in Los Angeles last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.