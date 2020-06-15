BLACKPINK Launch Teaser Posters of Upcoming Single, Take a Look

BLACKPINK are all set for their comeback after one year and two months break between new music with their first studio album, due in September. But before that an upcoming single has been teased with posters of the band members-- Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé.

Earlier it was confirmed that BLACKPINK will be launching their first studio album in September 2020 and have recorded more than ten songs for it. The first single will release on June 26 and the teaser posters of the track are in to grab your attention.

They show Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé flaunting their trendy hairstyles. Jisso flaunts black hair, Jennie goes blonde, while Lisa and Rosé turn up the glam quotient in red and purple hair respectively. The teaser posters are stylish and will get you excited for the new, upcoming single of the band as they let their eyes do the talking.

BLACKPINK last collaborated with Lady Gaga in the latter's track Sour Candy from her album Chromatica. The song released on May 29. Individually, BLACKPINK's strategy is to release two singles before album launch in September.

