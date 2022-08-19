BLACKPINK Makes BLINKS 'Taste that Pink Venom' in Beautiful Yet Brutal Music Video, Watch

The k-pop band BLACKPINK dropped the music video of their new single, Pink Venom, on Friday, August 19. This comes just a month ahead of the release of their second full-length album, Born Pink. Needless to say, the exhilarating music video of the all-girl band’s latest single has left BLINKS utterly rejoiced. BLACKPINK has proved its mettle in the music industry with their funky style and refreshing rhythms, following the same trajectory, the band is once again back with a bang.

Just like the name suggests, Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose appear in a venomous avatar this is beautiful yet brutal. The MV of Pink Venom opens up with Jisoo playing a musical instrument until Jennie creates magic in a ravishing red style. With middle-eastern influences, Lisa takes over the rap portion of the peppy number, followed by Rose singing her poisonous portion in a dark world.

The music video is backed by eccentric dance moves and a catchy setting that is all about destruction. Channelling the feeling of pain and tragedy in high-tempo rhythms, BLACKPINK portrays itself as flowers with venom. The highlight of the song comes towards the end when the entire group assembles for a crescendo which is accentuated by powerful choreography. The group’s peppy costumes also serve as the right fit for their fierce take on beauty and love.

Pink Venom isn’t your casual love number, instead, it’s all about heartbreak, revenge, and everything that happens in between. With a touch of eerieness, Pink Venom has surely created a massive buzz on the internet. Watch the music video of Pink Venom here:

Within just two hours of its premiere, the video has racked up over 1 million views on YouTube. BLINKS all around the world are hailing the group’s comeback as ‘epic, enormous and historic’. The second studio album of the group is scheduled to be released on September 16, 2022. The group’s first album, The Album, was filled with chartbusters including How You Like That, Ice Cream, Lovesick Girls, and more. It created history by becoming the best-selling album by a girl group, surpassing one million sales in its first month. Now, the fans of the all-girl group are eagerly waiting for the band’s second album.

