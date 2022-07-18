BLACKPINK Member Jennie Flaunts Her Moves In The Weeknd-Lily-Rose Depp's The Idol Teaser; Watch

BLACKPINK member Jennie is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with The Idol. After months of speculations, it has finally been confirmed that the K-pop singer will be seen alongside Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and singer The Weeknd on the show. The teaser of The Idol was released over the weekend and it featured Jennie in a blink-and-a-miss appearance.

Created by The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Idol revolves around the dark life of a pop singer (Lily) in the US. She falls for a cult leader (played by The Weeknd) and their romance shakes up her life. The teaser offered a glimpse at the dark and twisted world that is awaiting us. Lily as the pop singer is seen in the heart of it — practicing to become the biggest pop star while tackling the life that comes along.

While YG Entertainment is yet to confirm Jennie’s addition to the series, several fans spotted the singer in a scene alongside Lily. The teaser description reads: “From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, starring Lily-Rose Depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to HBO Max.”

Watch The Idol teaser below:

The teaser confirms Jennie’s appearance but hasn’t announced the release date. Nevertheless, fans are already excited. Several fans took to Twitter and showered the teaser with love.

Jennie becomes the second BLACKPINK member to have made her acting debut. Previously, Jisoo was seen playing the lead in Snowdrop. The show was a massive hit.

