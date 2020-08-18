Blackpink Member Jisoo Bags Lead Role in Drama Series Tentatively Titled Snowdrop

South Korean girl band Blackpink's member Jisoo has bagged an acting role in a drama. It was earlier reported that Jisoo has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming drama tentatively titled 'Snowdrop', that is under discussion to air on JTBC, a South Korean network.

Following the report, a source from YG Entertainment, founders of Blackpink, confirmed, "It is true that Jisoo is starring in the new drama Snowdrop."

In June, South Korean actress Kim Hye Yoon was revealed to be considering an offer to star in the drama, but there has not been an update on her status yet, reported Soompi.

The drama will be written by Yoo Hyun Mi and directed by Jo Hyun Tak. The screenwriter and director previously joined hands to create the hit drama SKY Castle.

This will be Jisoo's first leading role. Prior to her debut, she made a cameo appearance in KBS 2TV's The Producers. Last year, she appeared in tvN's Arthdal Chronicles as Song Joong Ki's character Sa Ya's old first love Sae Na Rae.

Blackpink are a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Fans are quite excited about their upcoming collaboration with Selena Gomez. Selena will be joining Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa on a new single, set to release later this month.