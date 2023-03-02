K-pop band Blackpink’s member Jisoo flew to Paris recently to attend the luxury brand Dior’s autumn/winter 2023 collection showcase at the fashion week. Jisoo has been a front-row fixture at their shows since her appointment as the brand ambassador of Dior. Other stars that were seen at the front row of the show, flaunting Dior looks, were Gal Gadot and Alexandra Daddario.

Jisoo, the global fashion and beauty ambassador for Dior, was seen channelling classic French elegance in a bright amethyst strapless dress. The vocalist ditched accessories and went for the classic Lady Dior bag in black that matched her nails. To finish off the look, she opted for soft curls and muted pink makeup.

The official handle of Dior shared her pictures on Instagram and said, “Once again causing a sensation among the expectant crowd, @Sooyaaa__, our global ambassador for fashion and beauty, lit up the arrivals carpet at the #DiorAW23 show by @MariaGraziaChiuri in Paris earlier today in an eye-catching amethyst strapless dress."

Before the show, Jisoo posed by her hotel window, with a view of Paris in the background.

The K-pop singer is best known for her soothing vocals in the group along with her sophisticated demeanour. She also made history recently by becoming Vogue France’s first-ever K-pop cover star for its March 2023 issue. Jisoo posed with windswept hair in a romantic black Dior dress for the cover.

Jisoo had also made an appearance at Dior’s spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris in January, wearing a white sheer-sleeved dress and lace pumps.

