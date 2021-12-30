BLACKPINK Member Lisa Officially Titled the 'Most Beautiful Face of 2021' by TC Candler

With TC Candler’s latest announcement of their “Most Beautiful Face of 2021" list this week, BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manoban (stage name Lisa) adds another accomplishment to her belt. On December 28, TC Candler, the creator of the annual rankings for “100 Most Beautiful Faces" and “100 Most Handsome Faces," declared the names that made this year’s lists. Undoubtedly, the rest of her bandmates were all ranked among the top 50 on the list.

In addition, Paing Takhon, a Myanmar actor, won the title for the men. The 25-year-old sparked controversy on social media after being detained in prison earlier this year and recently imprisoned for three years for supporting pro-democracy protests in his country.

According to TC Candler’s YouTube channel, “Unlike most other annual beauty rankings, the 100 Most Beautiful Faces List is not a popularity contest and it is definitely not country-specific. It is not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform & broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it,”.

Since 2013, TC Candler has been selecting and unveiling the appearance rankings of celebrities all over the globe, and the “LALISA" singer has been on the list for six years, since her debut in 2016.

BLACKPINK members have often been praised for their beauty and grace, and they are knee-deep in brand endorsements for fashion and lifestyle labels from all over the world. Her fans were astounded to see the second-youngest member of YG Entertainment’s four-member K-pop group, YG EXO, rank first on TC Candler’s list. Emilie Nereng, a Norwegian musician, and Halima Aden, a Somali-American fashion model, finished second and third. TWICE, MOMOLAND, and other K-pop girl groups were also reflected on the critics’ list.

Lisa received a lot of attention after her photos with MAC (concerning her custom-designed collection) went viral. Her elegance had enthralled both her fans and non-fans after a slight tweak in her hair colour.

And apart from her fashion and beauty endeavours, the Thai singer is also a successful musician. The music video for her single Money from her self-titled album Lalisa went viral, breaking Taylor Swift’s record for “most views on a music video in less than 24 hours of release."

Thailand’s Prime Minister also hailed the singer, praising the music video for her song Lalisa, which contains numerous references to the country’s culture and heritage.

