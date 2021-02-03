Blackpink Member Lisa's Fans Lash Out Against Racist Comments Against K-pop Star

Twitter has been abuzz with fans of Blackpink member Lisa protesting against hateful and racist comments directed to the star. Fans of the band, called BLINKs, have come out strongly to defend the K-pop superstars after a series of disrespectful chat messages went viral.

Fans took to Twitter to get the hashtags #RespectLisa, #RespectJisoo, #RespectJennie and #RespectRose trending. According to reports, band member Lisa was subjected to discrimination and racism because of her Thai background.

Leaked messages from a group chat revealed hateful, mean and racist comments towards Lisa, discrediting her hard work and relegating her success to underhanded means. The comments then went as far as dehumanising Thai people and Thailand in general.

The screengrabs doing the rounds saw trolls discrediting Lisa's success story and even allegedly extended to hurtful posts against the people of Thailand.

To all Lisa stans and blinks not knowing what happened 👇Say No To RacismStop Racism#RespectLisa https://t.co/YFj4NGDHVS — LISA IT'S ME GONG YOO OPPA (@galunggongyoo) February 2, 2021

BLINKS came out in full support of the star and her fellow band members, demanding they be respected for their talent and achievements.

#RespectLisaSTOP RACISM lisa and jisoo deserve better than that WE LOVE YOU LISOO pic.twitter.com/mQ4gCDHpXK — Rabbit-lili /RS1 IS COMING (@LeEncute_) February 2, 2021

Lisa (born Pranpriya Manoban), who hails from Thailand, has gotten similar comments in 2019 from K-Pop fans who seem to take issue with the fact that she is the only non-Korean member of Blackpink.