BLACKPINK Performs New Song 'Ready to Love' at In-game Concert Ahead of Their Comeback, BLINKS Elated

Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink performed at PUBG Mobile’s first-ever-in-game concert ‘The Virtual’ recently and they took BLINKs by storm by performing their unreleased track ‘Ready to Love.’ The song was originally sung during a studio session that was featured in their Netflix documentary film Light Up the Sky. The event happened on July 22nd-23rd and will run on July 29th-30th in North and South America and July 23rd to 24th and 30th to 31st across the rest of the world.

Prior to this, the group worked with PUBG Mobile in 2020 to celebrate the launch of their release, The Album. Needless to say, BLINKS, Blackpink’s fan base, were elated to hear the version and can’t wait to see the girls perform it live. One fan wrote, “this really stuck on my mind and i love it can’t wait to hear the full version of this, when? and also for the pinks to perform it on live! goodnight!” while another wrote, “Finally ready for love is coming… anyone else feel like we’ve been waiting a lifetime for Blackpink to drop it? Like damn…anyways at least it’s something new.”

this really stuck on my mind and i love it can't wait to hear the full version of this, when? and also for the pinks to perform it on live! goodnight! READY FOR BLACKPINK#BLACKPINKxPUBGM#ReadyForLove @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/7WyyQ0l12V — jclc❤️‍ (@wtHECK_unnie) July 23, 2022

Finally ready for love is coming… anyone else feel like we’ve been waiting a lifetime for Blackpink to drop it? Like damn…anyways at least it’s something new — ℬ Comeback tonight? (@gIobalpinks) July 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Blackpink consisting of Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa is all set to make its comeback this year. The members had been teasing their comeback album but YG Entertainment had been keeping their plans under tight wraps. However, a representative of the label recently shared BLACKPINK’s comeback plans and world tour.

As per the latest reports, BLACKPINK is currently in the final stage of recording its comeback album. It has also been revealed that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be shooting the music video for their album’s song in July.

The new album will mark BLACKPINK’s first album since the release of The Album in 2020. Their first studio-length album, The Album featured an interesting mix of songs and collaborations. The members delivered a hit with How You Like That and collaborated with Selena Gomez on Ice Cream. The songs broke a few records at the time.

Meanwhile, Blackpink member Jennie has been roped in by HBO for their series The Idol. The upcoming drama stars the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in lead roles.

