BLACKPINK Rapper Lisa Becomes First Female K-Pop Artist With Over 200 Million Streams on Spotify

South Korean band BlackPink’s member Lisa set a new record in her solo career on Sunday. The Thai singer’s recent solo song 'Money', surpassed 200 million streams on Swedish audio streaming Spotify. The 24-year-old singer achieved the feat in record speed for a K-pop solo artist.

#BLACKPINK's #LISA becomes the 1st Kpop Soloist in history to surpass 28 MILLION monthly listeners on #Spotify, reaching a new peak of 28,421,690M with a +113,488 increase! ‍2️⃣8️⃣Ⓜ️@BLACKPINK https://t.co/R4O2T0VmlR pic.twitter.com/HPPQYVLa19— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) November 14, 2021

Lisa released her first solo album 'LaLisa' this year with 'Money' coming out on September 10. After 65 days of its launch, the song garnered over 200 million streams making it the fastest song by a female K-pop artist to set this record. It is not just the streaming records set by Lisa, the singer also made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice this year.

Her debut single 'LaLisa' opened at No. 84 on Billboard Hot 100 marking a career highlight for Lisa. Her second win on the tally came with 'Money' which debuted at No. 90 in the first week of November. For the week ending on November 13 Lisa’s Money finished at No. 93, making it the first song by a female K-pop solo artist to remain for two weeks at the Hot 100 chart. This only further proves Lisa’s immense popularity all around the world.

Lisa released the two hit tracks, LaLisa and Money at the same time, back in mid-September, which was promoted as her debut single album. The two songs were packaged together as LaLisa, with the focus being on the title track. As LaLisa began to go down in streaming numbers, Money emerged as the next track that would make Lisa a global K-pop artist.

With LaLisa, the singer incorporated her Thai tradition and culture and added her own creative twist to the music video. Lisa, who hails from Buriram, Thailand, added a Thai-style melody within the song and even wore a traditional Thai outfit to add her individual personality to the music video.

Have you listened to Lisa's solo debut yet?

