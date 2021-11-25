BLACKPINK: Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo Test Negative for Covid, Lisa Doing Fine, Confirms YG Entertainment

Much to the relief of Blackpink fans, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo have tested negative for Covid-19 following Lisa’s covid diagnosis. On November 24, Wednesday, the K-pop girl group’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the 24-year-old rapper-singer was diagnosed with the coronavirus. YG Entertainment now confirmed that the remaining three members got negative results, as per the statement published on Soompi.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Tests Positive for Covid-19; Other 3 Members of K-pop Band Awaiting Results

The agency also gave an update on Lisa’s health. “Lisa’s health is in good state, and she did not exhibit any special symptoms," they said. Lisa was supposed to shoot for a video.

The agency also informed that all members of Blackpink have been fully vaccinated and they conduct regular testing as a safety measure.

According to YG, all members of the K-pop girl group have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and they conduct regular testing as a safety measure.

Lisa made her solo debut with her album, Lalisa, in September 2021. Her debut single ‘LaLisa’ opened at No. 84 on Billboard Hot 100 marking a career highlight for Lisa. Her second win on the tally came with ‘Money’ which debuted at No. 90 in the first week of November.

Lisa’s latest music release is “SG," a Spanglish collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion that is short for “Sexy Girl."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.