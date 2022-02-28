Blackpink: Rose Tests Positive for Covid-19, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo Safe

K-pop Girl Group Blackpink member Rosé has tested positive for Covid-19. Their agency YG Entertainment released a statement confirming that he test results came back positive before her planned trip abroad on February 28. Rose’s trip overseas has now been cancelled. They added that none of the other three members of the group have been infected. Rose herself isn’t showing any particular symptoms either.

The statement read, “This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s took a PCR test before her [overseas] departure on February 28, and the results came back positive, leading to a cancellation of a part of her overseas activities. The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa) tested negative, and no one, including Rosé who was diagnosed with COVID-19, is exhibiting any particular symptoms."

YG Entertainment further said, “All four members of BLACKPINK have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, and we will prioritize the health of our artists and staff members and spare no effort [for their well-being]. We would appreciate it if you could show support for Rosé’s rapid recovery as well as the BLACKPINK members who are active globally. We will provide an update if there are any changes in the future. Wishing her a speedy recovery!"

BLINKS, the Blackpink fandom, has been sharing messages wishing their idol a speedy recovery on social media.

ROSÉ tested positive for covid-19. sending our prayers for her fast recovery. Please be safe and stay healthy rosie.Get well soon rosé @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Pkbkzk6reJ — BLACKPINK BLINK UNION (@BBU_BLACKPINK) February 28, 2022

Praying for the fast recovery of our ROSÉ. @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/QHXwJDwhmu— BLIИK VOTING CREW ⚔️ (@BlinkVotingCrew) February 28, 2022

In November 2021, Lisa from the K-pop girl group was diagnosed with Covid. YG Entertainment had confirmed that the 24-year-old rapper-singer was diagnosed with the coronavirus and that the remaining three members got negative results, as per the statement published on Soompi. The agency had also informed that all members of Blackpink have been fully vaccinated and they conduct regular testing as a safety measure.

