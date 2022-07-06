BLACKPINK To Make A Comeback In August, YG Ent Confirms K-pop Group's Plans For World Tour

BLACKPINK will officially be your area this August! The K-pop group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is all set to make their comeback after close to two years and we are pumped! The members had been teasing their comeback album but YG Entertainment had been keeping their plans under tight wraps. However, now a representative of the label has shared BLACKPINK’s comeback plans and world tour.

As per the latest reports, BLACKPINK is currently in the final stage of recording their comeback album. It has also been revealed that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be shooting the music video for their album’s song in July.

Via Soompi, a representative confirmed to South Korean news outlet YTN Star, “A lot of music that is BLACKPINK-esque has been completed with much effort over a long period of time. In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

Are you excited? We definitely are!

The new album will mark BLACKPINK’s first album since the release of The Album in 2020. Their first studio-length album, The Album featured an interesting mix of songs and collaborations. The members delivered a hit with How You Like That and collaborated with Selena Gomez on Ice Cream. The songs broke a few records at the time.

While fans eagerly waited for the members to announce their comeback, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were busy with their individual work. Jisoo made her acting debut during this period with Snowdrop whereas Lisa and Rosé made their solo debuts last year. Both their albums and Jisoo’s show became an instant hit among fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.