BLACKPINK's 2nd Pre-release Single to Have Selena Gomez As Featuring Artist: Report

Popular South Korean band BLACKPINK made their way to headlines when they dropped their first single How You Like That. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose of the band are now set to unveil their next song from the highly anticipated album. The full-length album is also making substantial noise as it marks the comeback of the South Korean artists.

YG Entertainment, the parent company of the K-pop band shared a quirky poster on Twitter to announce the upcoming song. The sugary teaser poster doles major retro vibes hinting the band will be partnering up with an unnamed artist.

The poster on Instagram was captioned as, “BLACKPINK NEW SINGLE (Feat. ?) TEASER POSTER#BLACKPINK @blackpinkofficial #JISOO #YG #YGUSA (sic.)”

According to a report in allkpop.com, Selena Gomez could be the collaborating diva for BLACKPINK’s 2nd pre-release single. However, the all-girls group is yet to make an official announcement.

BLACKPINK will drop their first full comeback album titled “BLACKPINK THE ALBUM,” on October 2, 2020. They will release their 2nd pre-release single around the month of August. The group released their first single How You Like That in June which has set five Guinness World Records.

Additionally, YG Entertainment, on June 13, released a prelude of BLACKPINK's latest reality show, 24/365 through YouTube, in the midst of comeback preparations. The show covers the group’s comeback and also the four members will share their daily lives via vlogs. BLACKPINK featured in Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica for the track 'Sour Candy' in May this year.