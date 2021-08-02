BlackPink's Jisoo Completes 10 Years With YG Entertainment; BLINKs Celebrate

Singer Jisoo from the K-pop idol group BlackPink celebrated her tenth anniversary of joining South Korea’s YG Entertainment company on July 30. Jisoo started her journey in the entertainment world when she was selected as a trainee by YG Entertainment in July 2011 after she passed the audition by singing Lee Eun Mi’s ballad I Have a Lover. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the global K-pop idols as a part of BlackPink.

Fans and followers of Jisoo trended the hashtag “A Decade With Jisoo” on Twitter as they shared their favourite moments from the singer’s creative journey.

It’s been already 10 years since this little girl decided to star her journey as an artist which it wasn’t easy at all but now she has become an amazing singer, actress, person that I am proud to Stan and follow 💜💜#ADecadeWithJISOO JISOO 10 YEARS WITH YG pic.twitter.com/qlylgS3sgq— Ale (@Swiftvenizerink) July 30, 2021

One of the fan accounts on Twitter posted a video that captured Jisoo’s journey from the time she was a trainee to the time she made her debut as an idol singer. The fan account wrote along with the video, “It’s been 10 years since JISOO was casted by YGE as a trainee and became a member of Blackpink. We’re proud of you. Thank you for making us smile, your heartwarming messages and your unending love for us. We love you. Jisoo 10 years with YG.”

It’s been 10 years since JISOO was casted by YGE as a trainee and became a member of Blackpink. We’re proud of you. Thank u for making us smile, ur heartwarming messages and ur unending love for us. We love you❤️JISOO 10 YEARS WITH YG#ADecadeWithJISOOpic.twitter.com/KKzLS1jjH9 — KIM JISOO VOTING TEAM (@KIMJISOOVT) July 30, 2021

BlackPink’s American fan account also shared a video and an endearing message for the artist on Twitter. The fan account sent a message,“You have worked so hard to get to where you are and now you’re one of the biggest artists in the world, you’re about to make your lead actress debut, and you’ve impacted Kpop in so many ways.”

You have worked so hard to get to where you are and now you’re one of the biggest artists in the world, you’re about to make your lead actress debut, and you’ve impacted Kpop in so many ways! JISOO 10 YEARS WITH YG#ADecadeWithJISOO @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/oM2is6Wq8R — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) July 30, 2021

Besides being a singer, Jisoo will also be branching out to other creative platforms like acting. The 26-year-old actress will soon be seen starring opposite actor Jung Hae-in in the upcoming drama Snowdrop this year. Jisoo also acted in the 2015 Korean drama The Producers.

Blackpink made its debut on August 8, 2016.

