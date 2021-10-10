Blackpink's Jisoo Not Dating Tottenham Hotspur Star Son Heung-Min, Confirms YG Entertainment

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment has officially shut down rumors that their member Jisoo and soccer star Son Heung-Min are dating. On October 10, YG Entertainment released a formal statement in response to a growing swirl of speculation romantically linking Jisoo to the famous soccer player.

The agency said in their statement, “We are definitively stating that all the dating rumors related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are not true. Our agency has been carefully monitoring the situation. However, as the rumors have even spread internationally, we have become concerned that the artist may suffer damages due to the situation, so we would like to clarify the misinformation. We implore you to please refrain from groundless speculation."

Jisoo and Son Heung Min were first rumored to be dating in September 2019, when Jisoo went to watch one of the soccer player’s games in England, reported Soompi. Some observers alleged that the two stars were wearing matching bracelets. Rumors linking the pair recently resurfaced after both Jisoo and Son Heung Min flew into Korea from France on the same day.

Jisoo and Heung-Min are two of South Korea’s biggest stars. Jisoo is one-fourth of the powerhouse K-pop group while Son is currently playing for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the South Korean national team.

