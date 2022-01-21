BLACKPINK's Jisoo Surprises 'Snowdrop' Co-star Jung Hae-in on Set of His New K-drama

Actor Jung Hae-in received a pleasant surprise on the sets of his upcoming K-drama titled Connect. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo decided to show support to her Snowdrop co-star. Tagging along with Jisoo, during the surprise visit, were Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Shin-hye, and Jung Yi-seo. Earlier this week, the Snowdrop cast members took some coffee and churros to meet Jung. They actually decided to cheer their fellow actor by bringing a food truck that served the delicious treats.

Jung, who was moved by the thoughtful gesture, shared a post on Instagram thanking her co-stars. He shared images that gave a glimpse of the truck as well as some behind-the-scenes fun. In his caption, Jung expressed gratitude saying that through the late actress Kim Mi-soo’s idea, they gave him strength with a gift that he will never be able to forget in his life. Lastly, Jung promised that he will find the strength to continue filming until the last day of the shoot.

Meanwhile, a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Jisoo and Jung was shared online. The clip, straight from the sets, opens to a night-time shoot, where the two actors are seen rehearsing the scene. Jisoo entertains Jung as she fakes some taekwondo moves and shows her eagerness to call it a day and head home. On the other hand, Jisoo and Jung discuss their first kissing scene with the director, paying attention to details. Once the take is over, Jung takes care of Jisoo by applying an ice-pack on her back as she sips on coffee.

Jisoo and Jung have bonded pretty well while working together. Speaking in an interview recently, the 25-year-old actress said, “While we were filming, I think I stuck to Jisoo the most. I think we got pretty close while acting together.”

Snowdrop is a historical drama in which Jung Hae-in plays Lim Soo-ho, while Jisoo essays the role of Young-Ro. The love story between them unfolds in the backdrop of political unrest. Meanwhile, Connect is set to be the first K-drama series directed by critically-acclaimed director Takashi Miike of Audition, Ichi The Killer and 13 Assassins fame.

