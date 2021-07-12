Blackpink's Lisa All Set to Make Her Solo Debut This Summer

A unique thing about Korean idol groups is how some of the artists can pursue their solo careers simultaneously. Joining the league of such artists is BlackPink’s rapper Lisa. According to a recent update, BlackPink’s entertainment agency YG Entertainment has confirmed that Lisa will be coming out with her solo album soon.

The Thai artist who is part of the South Korean idol group will be the third star from BlackPink to come out with her solo work. The first single was released by singer Jennie who came out with the song Solo in 2018. Earlier this year, Rose became the second member who released her solo album titled R.

According to Soompi, YG agency in a statement said that Lisa will film the music video for her new song this week and will be making her solo debut in summer. Last year, YG Entertainment had announced that BLACKPINK members would be releasing their solo tracks starting with Rosé. This is now followed by other members of the group, Lisa and Jisoo.

The four-member K-pop idol group had released their first full album called THE ALBUM in October 2020. It included eight tracks that soon went on to become some of the most-streamed songs. Their song titled How You Like That ranked 14 on the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart. The album even included collaborations with American pop stars like Cardi B for the song Bet You Wanna and Selena Gomez for the song Ice Cream. The song Ice Cream even made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at 13th position last year.

BlackPink made its debut in 2016 and since then has attracted a staunch fandom around the world. Last year, the group even came out with their Netflix documentary BlackPink: Light Up the Sky that gave fans a glimpse of their regular life and daily struggles.

