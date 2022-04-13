Blackpink's Lisa and Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi's Instagram Posts Are Thrilling the Internet, Here is Why

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom in South Korea, which means several Korean celebrities are sharing their pictures from the peak spring season attraction. However, it so happens that two celebrities from the Korean entertainment industry apparently shared the cherry blossom picture back to back, which led fans to speculate if something is brewing between them. Actor Anupam Tripathi, who rose to fame with his role in Netflix blockbuster Squid Game shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday. In his Instagram post, the actor posed next to a stunning cherry blossom tree. Tripathi wore a pair of black pants and a white t-shirt in his latest Instagram post.

The background of Tripathi’s picture reminded shrewd fans of K-pop band BlackPink’s Lisa’s recent Instagram post. In her latest post, the Thai artist, part of the South Korean girls' group, shared a picture where she was standing next to a cherry blossom tree. Although the location of the two artists was different, the highlight remained to be cherry blossom trees for both.

Advertisement

Tripathi’s Instagram post came after Lisa shared her pictures on the social media platform. Pointing out the coincidence, one of the fans commented on Tripathi’s post and wrote, “When you saw BlackPink Lisa's post first.” Another fan commented how her feed showed Tripathi’s and Lisa’s posts back to back. The comment read, “They were like two posts apart from each other then I was like 'wait let me go back to Lisa's.” A user reasoned the co-incidence in a comment, “But many people are posting these cherry blossom pics so I think everyone just wants pics haha.”

Tripathi has confessed that he is a Blink and loves the girl group which consists of four members: Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa. In his recent interview for Netflix Golden with Philip Wang of Wong Fu Productions, Tripathi listed his top three BlackPink songs and also shared some of his other favourite K-pop artists.

Anupam Tripathi (Abdul Ali in Squid Game) listed Rosé’s On The Ground as one of his favorite songs from Blackpink (aside from How You Like That, Ddu Du Ddu Du, and Lovesick Girls) in a Netflix interview cr: @.vocaldolls 블랙핑크 로제 #ROSÉ #로제pic.twitter.com/2wvgTzvEVK — the Rosé Connection (@theroseconnect) March 25, 2022

Have you watched Tripathi’s latest Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.