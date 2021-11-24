BLACKPINK's Lisa Tests Positive for Covid-19; Other 3 Members of K-pop Band Awaiting Results

K-pop sensation and BLACKPINK member Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19. The K-pop girl group’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the 24-year-old rapper-singer was diagnosed with the coronavirus today afternoon (November 24).

The agency also said that the other three members of the group- Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo- are currently awaiting their PCR test results while noting that “the other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet."

The official statement, obtained by Soompi.com, read: “BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results. We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."

Lisa made her solo debut with her album, Lalisa, in September 2021. Her debut single ‘LaLisa’ opened at No. 84 on Billboard Hot 100 marking a career highlight for Lisa. Her second win on the tally came with ‘Money’ which debuted at No. 90 in the first week of November.

Lisa’s latest music release is “SG," a Spanglish collaboration with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion that is short for “Sexy Girl."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.