Blair Underwood To Feature In Bryan Cranston-starrer 'Your Honor'

Los Angeles: “When They See Us” star Blair Underwood has boarded the cast of Showtime legal thriller “Your Honor”, led by Bryan Cranston. The news of the Tony nominated actor joining the show comes less than three weeks ahead of its premiere on December 6, reported Variety.

“Your Honor” is based on Israeli series “Kvodo”, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The American version revolves around Cranston’s Michael Desiato, a respected judge in New Orleans whose son (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Underwood stars in the guest role of Roland Carter, an investigative reporter and close colleague of Robin Desiato, Michael’s deceased wife. The 10-episode series also features Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Amy Landecker. Peter Moffat, known for British television legal dramas “North Square” and “Criminal Justice”, is serving as the showrunner and has also penned several episodes. Edward Berger is directing the first three episodes of the series, which comes from CBS Television Studios and King Size Productions.