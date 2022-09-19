Blake Lively Hits Back at Paparazzi for Lurking Around Her House In Instagram Post

Blake Lively is known for her candid demeanor and an all-round wholesome personality. Recently, the actress announced that she was expecting a fourth child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. While this should be a time for celebrating (and relaxing), it looks like the paparazzi and publications have irked Lively with their attempts to get a photo of the actress with her kids.

In response to the paparazzi who were invading her personal space, the Age of Adaline actress took to her Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures of herself with the cute baby bump while being surrounded by her beau, family and friends such as Pop sensation Taylor Swift. However, her caption exuded discontent towards photographers who have been lurking outside her house to get a picture.

The 35-year old actress wrote in her note, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love!”

The buzz around Lively’s pregnancy began last week on Thursday when the actress posed with a bump in photos during the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, where she also spoke about her company Betty Buzz, which makes non-alcoholic drink mixers.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Lively first met Ryan Reynolds in early 2010 while filming Green Lantern, in which they co-starred. They began dating in October 2011 and married on September 9, 2012, at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The couple have three daughters: James (born December 2014), Inez (born September 2016), and Betty (born October 2019).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here