Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds' Plantation Wedding Photos Banned After Civil Rights Group Protests

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012, but their wedding photos are making headlines once again. The photos from their nuptials are being banned from popular wedding sites including Pinterest and The Knot as part of a larger decision to no longer highlight photos of plantation weddings.

Blake and Ryan were married at the Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston, a site where hundreds of African American slaves were forced to produce bricks and harvest pecans, as well as peaches, reported E! Online.

"Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen. The decision to glorify plantations as nostalgic sites of celebration is not an empowering one for the Black women and justice-minded people who use your site. The wedding industry routinely denies the violent conditions Black people faced under chattel slavery by promoting plantations as romantic places to marry," civil rights group Color of Change said in a letter to Knot Worldwide executives, as well as Pinterest.

While the Knot's new policy will prohibit "language that glorifies, celebrates, or romanticizes Southern plantation history," Pinterest is going further and taking steps to remove previously-posted photos of plantation weddings from the site.

"Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them," a Pinterest spokesperson said.

