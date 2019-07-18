Blake Lively Starrer Hit Teen Drama Series Gossip Girl is Getting a Reboot at HBO Max
Popular teen drama Gossip Girl is being rebooted for a new generation and will be set eight years after the original series ended.
Here's some good news for Gossip Girl fans. The American drama series, about a gang of spoilt New York teens, is getting a reboot on HBO Max. The hugely popular series is being rebooted for a new 10-episode season and will stream on the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia.
It is currently unclear whether any of the original cast members will return for the reboot, but the original creative team of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are returning as executive producers. Josh Safran, who penned and produced on the original series, will nbe the showrunner for the latest version, reported Entertainment Weekly. Also attached to executive produce are Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.
Gossip Girl, which aired on The CW from 2007-2012, was based on the book series by Cecily von Ziegesar. The show went to become a pop culture phenomenon, proving to be a breakout project for Blake Lively and Penn Badgley. The series also kick-started the careers of Leighton Meester and British actor Ed Westwick. The episodes were narrated by actress Kristen Bell, who went on to star in several Hollywood films afterwards.
The news comes exactly a week after Chace Crawford, who played Nate on the series, said he would not mind the show returning for another run as an eight-part season on a TV streaming service. However, the actor said the potential show should come back as a reboot with new characters rather than original stars reprising their roles.
