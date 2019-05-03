Blake Lively Suprises Everyone With Her Baby Bump at Detective Pikachu Premiere

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child. The Gossip Girl star debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of Pokemon Detective Pikachu premiere in New York on Thursday night. The mother-of-two was simply glowing in a gorgeous yellow beaded gown which featured a yellow belt above her bump.Looking dapper in a beige blazer and matching slacks, Ryan placed a protective arm around his wife as they arrived at the premier of his latest film. They couple have two daughters together - Inez, two, and James, four. They have been married since 2012 after first meeting on set of the Green Lantern in 2011.They couple has built a cozy life outside of Hollywood, where they focus on family. The actors divide time between work and home so that the kids always have one parent around. "Blake and I don't do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us," Ryan had said earlier."The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home," he was quoted by People as saying.Though they have two daughters already, Ryan doesn't mind having more. He said in 2016, "Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be."