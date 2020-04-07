MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain Pay Musical Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain Pay Musical Tribute To Kenny Rogers

The artistes came together on Sunday for 'ACM Presents: Our Country', a series of performances recorded from their homes as the world practices social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Share this:

Country music artistes like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain and Lady Antebellum paid a musical tribute to country music legend Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20 at the age of 81.

The artistes came together on Sunday for 'ACM Presents: Our Country', a series of performances recorded from their homes as the world practices social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports etonline.com. The event, hosted by Gayle King, aired in place of the ACM Awards, which were recently postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Every artiste on this programme tonight was a friend and a fan. And several of them asked if they could perform some of Kenny Rogers' songs as a tribute to him," King said, introducing the star-studded memorial that was the finale for the special. The tribute began with a performance by Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, who appeared via video chat, and sang Roger's 1977 classic Lucille, and the iconic 1978 song The Gambler.

Before the duet -- which both stars sang separately from their own homes -- Rucker admitted that Rogers was "the reason I'm sittin' here", and his inspiration for creating country music. Luke Bryan then performed Roger's 1979 single "Coward of the county" before sharing, "We love you Kenny. Thank you so much for all your musical contributions. I love you, buddy".

Lionel Richie closed out the tribute with a reflection on their friendship, which began when Richie wrote Rogers' famous 1980 hit "Lady". "What started out to be a great collaboration between two guys, Kenny Rogers and myself, ended up giving me a surprise. Not only did we have a hit record, but I found one of the greatest friends I ever had in my whole life," Richie shared. "The loss of him is tremendous on my heart."

"We lived so much life together, and tonight I want to celebrate his life. And I want to say to all of his fans: He enjoyed the ride," Richie continued. "Let us celebrate his life, his legacy, and more importantly, the music. God bless you, Kenny. God bless your family. I love you very much." The tribute ended with flashback to a live performance featuring the two music icons, from the 2012 TV special 'ACM Presents: Lionel Richie and Friends - In Concert', as they sang Lady together.

Rogers died on March 20 of natural causes, his family announced on his website and social media platforms.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,226

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,808

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,762

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres