Blaming A Girlfriend or Ex-girlfriend for Someone's Death Is Ignorant, Says Sonam Kapoor

On Monday evening, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor tweeted: Blaming a girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, family, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f****** mean spirited. It seems she was talking about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and how some of his friends and colleagues from the indurty were blamed for the tragedy on social media.

There are reports that depression has been a reason behind Rajput's death, and some believe that it may have happened due to the lack of empathy shown by his friends in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the suicide from various angles even as his last rites were performed. The report of the autopsy, which was conducted on his body at the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital late on Sunday, was received on Monday.

"The provision post-mortem report has cited asphyxia as the cause of death," Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe told mediapersons, even as police have tentatively ruled out any possibility of a foul play.

The police have also quizzed Rajput's friends Rhea Chakravarty and Mahesh Shetty on the incident, and some more persons are likely to be questioned, sources said.

"As we are all deeply pained and shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, so is Mahesh Shetty. He has lost a brother, a very dear friend and is still coming to terms with the shock and reality and is completely heartbroken. We, his team, request the media and all of you, on his behalf, to please give him some privacy and let him grieve for his loss," said Shetty's team in a social media post.

As part of the probe, separate teams from the Bandra Police Station, the Crime Branch-CID and the Forensic Department visited Rajput's Bandra flat.

(With inputs from IANS)