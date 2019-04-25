‘Blank’ Song Ali Ali: Akshay Kumar Makes a Smashing Cameo in This Promotional Song

Akshay Kumar took to social media on Thursday afternoon to share the video of Ali Ali, the new promotional song from film Blank, which marks the Bollywood debut of his wife Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia.Sharing the song, Akshay wrote, “The message is loud, and clear to the supreme being who will save us from all evil in the end.#AliAliFromBlank Song OUT NOW! Link in bio.”Composed by Arko, who has also written and sung it with Adeip Singh and B Praak, respectively, Ali Ali is a devotional song evoking the omniscience and omnipotence of God. Starring Akshay and Karan in loose, ritzy clothes, it has strange visuals, including a sequence that has background dancers with heads on fire, quite literally.The song’s music is catchy and Akshay’s presence makes the video watchable. Talking about it, Karan had earlier told PTI, "He (Akshay) was really proud of what I had done and said this was his way of wishing me luck. We never saw it coming."Notably, Karan plays a suicide bomber in the Behzad Khambata directorial, which also stars Sunny Deol in the pivotal role of an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief."When I signed the film in 2016, Sunny sir was not a part of it. It was a small film then. Now it has become a big film due to Sunny sir and Akshay sir. It is incredible. I had never imagined it this way," Karan said.Blank will release on May 3.