Blank Trailer: Sunny Deol's Mystery Thriller is About Suicide Bombing and Memory Loss
'Blank' is directed by Behzad Khambata and it is being reported that Akshay Kumar will appear in a cameo in the film.
A still from Blank
Debutant Karan Kapadia will make his first appearance in motion pictures alongside Sunny Deol in Blank. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the film that promises to be a thrilling journey into the life of anti-terrorism squad member, led by Deol, trying to save the city from a freak terror blast.
The trailer opens with Deol's bold voice claiming, "Terrorism has no face. It is only motivated by monetary gains," as we come across him standing inside a room, trying to break down a terror network. A quick montage introduces us to the plethora of people suspected by the force to be involved in extremist activities, that is, sleeper agents.
The story then leads us into the lives of a few officers, trying to track down a major suspect, who has come into town bearing a suicide bomb, tied to his chest. The man (played by Karan Kapadia) caught by agency veterans, led by Deol, has no memory of how the bomb was placed on him in the first place.
He is then transported to a remote location so that no lives are lost when the bomb actually explodes. His loyalties are at stake, towards the terrorist outfit he is suspected to be working for, and towards his nation if he is lying about memory loss.
Will the officers reach to the bottom of this mystery and how and what will unfold in the process is what forms the thrilling story of Blank.
The film is directed by Behzad Khambataa nd written by Pranav Adarsh, Pradip Atluri and Behzad . Blank also stars Ishita Dutta and Karan's brother-in-law Akshay Kumar has reportedly been roped in for a cameo appearance.
Blank will release in theatres on May 3.
Watch Blank trailer here:
