Blast from Past: Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Look Adorable in This Unseen Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming birthday post for brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu. Sharing a throwback picture from an old birthday celebration, Kareena poured in love for her Golmaal 3 co-star.

However, one cannot take their eyes off from the two adorable-looking munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While everyone seems busy smiling and posing for the picture, the two kids are busy having fun.

“Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you,” Kareena wrote in the comments.

The picture was taken on Inaaya’s half birthday celebration in March 2018.

Be it the first hugs or first ice-creams, Inaaya and Taimur share a lot of love for each other. Taimur and Inaaya share an age difference of nearly a year, being protective and loveable towards each other in every sense. Soha often keeps sharing pictures of the cute duo. Here are some more pictures of Tim and Inni, playing around like the best brother-sister duo ever.





