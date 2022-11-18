Blast From The Past! Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Magazine Cover Stills Prove She's Ageing Backwards

A couple of weeks ago Jennifer Lopez began an exciting countdown to mark the 20th anniversary of her third studio album 'This Is Me..Then' on social media. Ever since then she has flooded her Instagram profile with a series of major throwback videos and photographs to pay tribute to the project. While celebrating 20 years of This Is Me…Then, she posted a series of stunning photographs from the archives of Vibe Magazine. If there’s any celebrity who has aged like a fine wine, Jennifer Lopez’s name always springs to mind and her latest post is a testimony to it.

For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez features on the cover of the Vibe Magazine in their July 2003 edition. In multiple photos, Jennifer strikes sensuous poses clad in a black short dress featuring bold cut-out detailing all over it, in another, she slays in a chequered body suit accentuated by a dramatic puffed hair-do. A barrage of fans while appreciating her throwback photos claimed that they looked like they were taken just last week, as Jennifer even after 20 years looks just the same. Check out the photos below:

For those unaware, it was just prior to the release of her third studio album that Lopez began her high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck. She dedicated the album to Affleck stating he served as her major inspiration for it. This Is Me..Then’s lead single ‘Jenny from the Block’ became an international success but what contributed more to its fame was the release of its music video that featured Ben Affleck.

Apart from this, the album’s second single ‘All I Have’ featuring rapper LL Cool J also became a commercial success. On Monday, Lopez paid tribute to the single by sharing a throwback behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the track. “Being in the studio with LL was awesome! Here’s a lil throwback to our time together writing and recording,” wrote Lopez while sharing the clip.

This comes just a week after Lopez proved that she keeps her husband close to her heart in a series of yet another throwback photos from a charity event she previously attended. In one of her looks, the diva slayed in a plunging Halston dress matched with a fur coat but what stole the limelight was her decision of topping it off with a ‘Jennifer and Ben’ statement necklace in honour of her husband.

She recently opened up about facing flak for legally taking her husband’s last name in an interview with Vogue. The diva addressed the critics and explained it was one of her profound romantic gestures to add Affleck in her last name as they’re now “bound together." According to her, she feels it was a ‘power move.’

Read all the Latest Movies News here