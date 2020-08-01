Blessing from God: Hardik Pandya Shares First Pic of His Newborn Son with Natasa Stankovic

Earlier this week, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy. He had shared the happy news on social media. Days after, on Saturday, he introduced the newborn to the world by sharing his first picture on Instagram.

In the photo, Hardik can be seen smiling ear to ear as he holds his newborn son in his arms. "Blessing from God," the cricketer captioned the post. Soon after, congratulatory wishes started to pour in for the new parents in the comment section. Actors Suniel Shetty, Aparshakti Khurrana, Karishma Tanna and Karan Tacker and singers Badshah and Sophie Choudry among others commented on the photo. Chris Gayle too commented the pic writing, "Blessings".

Hardik and Natasa have been updating fans about their pregnancy on social media from time to time. Their maternity pics were going viral and was receiving love from fans all over. Sharing the happy new of becoming a father, Hardik shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. The couple had also tied the knot during the lockdown.

Heartiest congratulations to Hardik and Natasa on welcoming their baby boy.