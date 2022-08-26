'Blessing to Have Fan Like You': Shiva Rajkumar After Meeting Coffe Nadu Chandu

Reality TV show Dance Karnataka Dance recently fulfilled the wish of Coffe Nadu Chandu, an Instagram influencer from the state. The young influencer recently met Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar on the platform of the dance competition and now is on cloud nine. Reportedly, Coffe Nadu Chandu requested the show anchor Anushree through one of his Instagram reels to fulfil his wish — that of meeting the actor.

The promo of the episode, which will be aired this Sunday at 7 pm, has been shared by Coffe Nadu Chandu via his Instagram handle. In the promo, the Kannadigas influencer can be seen entering the stage in his style while singing a song. Actress Rakshita Prem, another judge of the show, is surprised to see the sudden entry of Coffee Nadu Chandu.

After meeting with his fan, the ‘hat-trick hero’ said that “It is a blessing to have a fan like you.”

In the promo, Shivanna can be seen speaking heartily about Chandu on stage. He also hugged him and showed affection.

For those who are not familiar, Chandu is not new to the Kannada audience. Originally a resident of Chikkamagaluru of Karnataka, he is a known Instagram content creator and influencer among the youth of the state. He enjoys a good fan following on the photo and video sharing app.

Chandu is an auto driver by profession and became popular among the masses after posting creative birthday wish songs for celebrities and politicians as well.

Speaking of Dance Karnataka Dance, just like every other season, the ongoing season of the popular show also features dance enthusiasts from the state handpicked by the makers through auditions.

Anushree is hosting the reality show and interestingly, Shivrajkumar is judging the show with actress Rakshitha Prem as a celebrity judge. This is Shivanna’s first collaboration with Dance Karnataka Dance.

