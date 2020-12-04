'Blindfolded' Vidyut Jammwal Performs Insane Stunts, Watch Video

Actor Vidyut Jammwal who is best known for his action movies has always been pushing his limits when it comes to bringing Indian martial arts to an international level. He has often shared videos in which he is performing a martial art, performing which would be impossible for most people. The actor’s love for the Indian Martial Art comes from his decades of practice in Kalaripayattu.

In the latest video that the fitness enthusiast actor has shared on Instagram, he is seen performing some incredible and never-seen-before stunts by using Kalaripayattu techniques. The Bollywood actor has dedicated the video to the traditional Indian martial arts. As can be seen in the clip shared on social media, Vidyut during the course of the video is seen engaged in third eye training while slicing vegetables using a sword and a shield.

In a rather unbelievable incident he is seen putting a mug of hot wax on his eyes, after this he ties a black cloth around it and performs the act. It is obvious that doing such an act would have most certainly taken years of both training and practice.

Here's the complete video from his training.

In an interview with a website, he said, “The evolution of an individual is a continuous process that needs to honed with focus and regularity. Kalaripayattu says, the eyes are useless when the mind is blind. This act requires an immense amount of concentration and training. I have been training for this for a very long time and it was my dream to be successful in this act. I am happy to share this with fitness aspirants and I request them to attempt such feats under the guidance of a master and only upon the completion of requisite training.”

For the unversed Vidyut is one of the top ten martial artists of the world and is also credited with a mention in '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With’.