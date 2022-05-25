Blockbuster Marathi Film Dharmveer Team Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Filmmaker Pravin Tarde’s later Marathi film Dharmveer starring Prasad Oak has become a blockbuster hit. The movie, which released in theatres on May 13, was received well by both the moviegoers and critics.

Recently the whole team of Dharmveer visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Actor Prasad Oak recently shared a few pictures from the visit to the temple on Instagram. In the photos the entire team is seen inside the Siddhivinayak temple premises. Sharing the photos the actor wrote, “Dharmveer team. Siddhivinayak’s footsteps with Bandekars.”

Directed and written by Pravin Tarde the film is based on the real life events of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Prasad Oak is playing the role of Dighe, who was Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit chief. Kshitish Date and Makarand Date are also playing important roles in the movie. Mangesh Desai has made his debut as a producer in this movie.

The film has done a good business at the box office despite a clash with Hindi movie Jayeshbhai Jordar. The film opened to a good start and it grossed over Rs 13 crore at the box office in its first week.

Prasad Oak is receiving rave reviews for his role in this movie. Prasad is a quite popular actor in the Marathi industry and he has worked in many successful films including Dhurala, Hirkani, Doctor Rakhmabai, Balkadu, Ek Daan and Dhobi Pachhad.

The hype around this political drama can be understood from the fact that the movie’s trailer was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The trailer release event was also graced by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Reteish Deshmukh

