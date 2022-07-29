Blonde Trailer: Ana De Armas Takes Us Through The Complicated Life Of Hollywood Icon Marilyn Monroe

Netflix finally unveiled the official trailer of the much-anticipated film, Blonde on Thursday. The Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde features Ana De Armas who takes us to the story behind Hollywood's most iconic diva. The two minutes clip features Ana who artfully explores and charts the complicated life of the icon. The film is the adaption of the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates with the same title.

The trailer starts with a man knocking at the green room. Cut to the next clip, Marilyn is sitting in front of a mirror and adoring herself as she throws a flying kiss toward the mirror. The plot of the film shows Marilyn’s life from her childhood days when she was known as Norma Jeane to her rise towards stardom. The biopic also shares glimpses of the diva’s romantic connections. The trailer also shows how she faced exploitation and other dark issues. There is a small clip where Marilyn says, “When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jean. I’m still her, when the camera is still rolling.”

Take a look at the trailer:

The official synopsis of the film given by Netflix reads, “Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.”

Earlier, Ana also shared some stills from the sets and penned the caption, “It was such a gift to get to work with actors like Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale on this beautiful project. Can’t wait for everyone to see the wonderful work they do in this film.”

Blonde also features Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel, Evan Williams and Garret Dillahunt in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Andrew Dominik and will premiere on September 23, this year on Netflix.

