Bloody Brothers Trailer: 2 Brothers, 1 Blunder and The Series of Lies That Follow

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming show Bloody Brothers has been released. It is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller Guilt and will be released on ZEE5 on March 18.

The trailer reveals that Bloody Brothers revolves around two brothers, Jaggi (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) and Daljeet (played by Zeeshan Ayyub) whose lives spin out of control when a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth. However, as more lies are told and more people get involved, it becomes impossible for the two brothers to escape the bloody mess unharmed. The show will reveal the extent to which the brothers will go to protect themselves. It can be said that Bloody Brothers is a tale of brotherhood, relationships, crime, and drama.

Talking about the show, Zeeshan Ayyub said, “What a fun ride this show has been. From shooting at a beautiful location in Ooty and getting to work with some incredible actors to making bonds for a lifetime and getting to play such a meaty role, Bloody Brothers has been one of the most gratifying projects of my life. The camaraderie we shared off-screen can be seen on-screen and I hope that viewers enjoy this ride”.

Jaideep Ahlawat also talked about his character and said, “While my character, Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, one tragic accident spins his life out of control and creates rifts in his relations with everyone around him. What I love about the series is the way even tense situations are dealt with in a satirical manner. I am sure that the viewers will love the twisted camaraderie between the brothers”.

“Bloody Brothers is unlike any brotherly show seen before in India. Jaggi and Daljeet share a twisted camaraderie and this stark personality difference brings out the dark comedy in situations so beautifully. It was a treat directing them and I hope that the viewers enjoy this unique and fresh relation between two brothers,” the director of the show Shaad Ali said.

Bloody Brothers is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. Apart from Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, the show also stars Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse and Yuri Suri in key roles.

