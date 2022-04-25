Bloody Mary Actor Nivetha Pethuraj's Latest Saree Pictures are Here Steal Your Heart

Nivetha Pethuraj is one of the most prominent leading ladies in the South. The model-turned-actor gave a memorable performance in her debut film, Oru Naal Koothu. The gorgeous diva has an impressive social media following with over three million followers. The Tik Tik Tik actor often delights her fans by sharing stunning photos of herself on social media.

Earlier, this year, a racy photoshoot of Nivetha broke the Internet. Nivetha posted pictures from the photoshoot in which she posed beside a bathtub. The Instagram post has gone viral with over 300,000 likes.

Recently, on April 14, social media went into overdrive after Nivetha shared a beautiful photo of herself in a pink saree. The post has over 180,000 likes on Instagram.

In 2018, Nivetha was in the news when racy photos of a bikini-clad model went viral on social media. The pictures were of a model named, Varshini Pakal, who had an uncanny resemblance to Nivetha Pethuraj.

On the work front, Nivetha Pethuraj made her OTT debut with the Telugu thriller Bloody Mary. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial was released on April 15 on the Aha OTT platform. The film got positive reviews from critics.

The movie was an edge-of-the-seat thriller and featured Nivetha Pethuraj in the titular role of Mary. Nivetha Pethuraj has also starred in Prabhu Deva’s 2021 Kollywood cop drama Pon Manickavel. The film got mixed reviews. In 2020, Nivetha shared screen space with megastar Allu Arjun in the superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Nivetha was also featured in the Tollywood remake of Arun Vijay’s Thadam. The film, titled Red, had Nivetha as the leading lady and starred Ram Pothineni as the hero.

