Blown Away: Celebs Review Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Gully Boy, Call it Cinematic Masterpiece
The first reviews of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are out.
After watching the film at the premiere, Fast & Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez called the film ‘beautiful' and tweeted, "I remember when rap broke out of New York & made it to the Caribbean, my Brooklynn born bros would breakdance on cardboard boxes in Dominican Republic, America had no clue how impactful this platform was going to be for the underdog worldwide. Beautiful."
I remember when rap broke out of New York & made it to the Caribbean, my Brooklynn born bros would breakdance on cardboard boxes in Dominican Republic, America had no clue how impactful this platform was going to be for the underdog worldwide. Beautiful🎼 https://t.co/TRjC9ag9X4— Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) February 11, 2019
Impressed by Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, music maestro Shankar Mahadevan tweeted that he was blown away by the film. “GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !! What a masterpiece !! @ZoyaAkhtarOff it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !! @RanveerOfficial it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !!! Bllllllllownnnnnn away !!,” he wrote.
GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !! What a masterpiece !! @ZoyaAkhtarOff it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !! @RanveerOfficial it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !!! Bllllllllownnnnnn away !! pic.twitter.com/a8NkAtNKbj— Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) February 11, 2019
Likewise, filmmaker Atul Kasbekar who also produced Neerja plugged the film among the top 10 Hindi films he has watched. " #GullyBoy is a cinematic masterpiece. #ZoyaAkhtar is in my book the best director in the country right now. The film is a technical and emotional triumph. Have no words to describe the brilliance of @RanveerOfficial n @aliaa08. This is 1 of the 10 best Hindi films that I’ve seen.
#GullyBoy is a cinematic masterpiece#ZoyaAkhtar is in my book the best director in the country right now— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 12, 2019
The film is a technical and emotional triumph
Have no words to describe the brilliance of @RanveerOfficial n @aliaa08
This is 1 of the 10 best Hindi films that I’ve seen
The #GullyBoy fan club! #ZoyaAkhtar you’re a genius! How do you out do yourself each time? Every performance, every scene, the music, the camera work, the writing ❤️ @RanveerOfficial so contained yet so explosive. This one is undoubtedly your best. @aliaa08 fabulous as ever! pic.twitter.com/WQL9StltyU— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 12, 2019
Watched the world premier of #GullyBoy @berlinale . Intense movie, strong characters, emotional , focused direction, different narrative, superb direction, @RanveerOfficial intense role, gripping performance, @aliaa08 show stopper, #ZoyaAkhtar, brilliant, @ritesh_sid innovator,— Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) February 10, 2019
Couldn’t have asked for a better viewing for #GullyBoyInBerlin - with the cast & a sea of public. Cheers, claps & whistles!! Every character in the movie owns it. Dreams, love & mehnat!! Bahut hard‘ch! @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @NaezyTheBaA @VivianDivine— Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) February 9, 2019
The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme, in which Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features. The film also features Kalki Koechlin.
Alia and Kalki play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
