3-min read

Blown Away: Celebs Review Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Gully Boy, Call it Cinematic Masterpiece

The first reviews of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are out.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Blown Away: Celebs Review Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Gully Boy, Call it Cinematic Masterpiece
The first reviews of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are out.
The first reviews of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are out. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday and collectively across the world and the responses are overwhelming.

After watching the film at the premiere, Fast & Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez called the film ‘beautiful' and tweeted, "I remember when rap broke out of New York & made it to the Caribbean, my Brooklynn born bros would breakdance on cardboard boxes in Dominican Republic, America had no clue how impactful this platform was going to be for the underdog worldwide. Beautiful."




Impressed by Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh, music maestro Shankar Mahadevan tweeted that he was blown away by the film. “GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !!! GULLY BOY !! What a masterpiece !! @ZoyaAkhtarOff it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !! @RanveerOfficial it can be ONLY YOU ONLY YOU ONLY YOU !!! Bllllllllownnnnnn away !!,” he wrote.




Likewise, filmmaker Atul Kasbekar who also produced Neerja plugged the film among the top 10 Hindi films he has watched. " #GullyBoy is a cinematic masterpiece. #ZoyaAkhtar is in my book the best director in the country right now. The film is a technical and emotional triumph. Have no words to describe the brilliance of @RanveerOfficial n @aliaa08. This is 1 of the 10 best Hindi films that I’ve seen.













The film, inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, was selected as a part of the Berlinale Special programme, in which Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries, among other features. The film also features Kalki Koechlin.

Alia and Kalki play contrasting love interests. While Alia will be seen playing a lively young girl from a background similar to that of Ranveer's character in the film. Kalki will portray the success he aspires to. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.



