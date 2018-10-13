English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blown Out of Proportion, Says Usha Uthup on #MeToo Movement
Usha specified that it's not only women who have been hurt in this movement.
Usha Uthup started her career as a nightclub singer.
Loading...
At a time when the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum in India, renowned singer Usha Uthup on Friday expressed her sadness on the entire episode.
"I am quite sad about the whole thing being blown out of proportion. Am equally sad on how it has been worked out. I never thought they could do something of this kind to make it that big," Uthup told IANS on the sidelines of the MTV India Music Summit that began on Friday.
"I feel sorry. It should not have happened like this. So many people involved and hurt in so many ways."
She further specified that it's not only women who have been hurt in this movement.
Uthup had started her career in a nightclub. Asked if she too has faced any kind of #metoo moment during her career, she said: "Luckily, I did not face any such challenge."
"I am quite sad about the whole thing being blown out of proportion. Am equally sad on how it has been worked out. I never thought they could do something of this kind to make it that big," Uthup told IANS on the sidelines of the MTV India Music Summit that began on Friday.
"I feel sorry. It should not have happened like this. So many people involved and hurt in so many ways."
She further specified that it's not only women who have been hurt in this movement.
Uthup had started her career in a nightclub. Asked if she too has faced any kind of #metoo moment during her career, she said: "Luckily, I did not face any such challenge."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Tata Harrier SUV Diesel-Automatic Spied, Bookings to Open from October 15
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...