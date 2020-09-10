BMC Exempts Kangana Ranaut from Home Quarantine, Actress to Leave Mumbai in 4 Days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exempted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir and the BMC''s demolition of "illegal" structures at her bungalow, arrived here earlier in the day.

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit. "Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the "short-term visitor category," the officer told PTI. According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

On Wednesday morning, a BMC team reached Kangana’s Pali Hill bungalow and demolished parts of the building which it alleged were built without requisite permissions. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar alleged that the actress was given 24 hours to produce documents but she failed to do so. The BMC later listed 14 violations by Kangana.

The demolition drive drew sharp responses on social media, with messages of support for Kangana flooding the internet. Questions that have been raised include if the BMC gave the actress enough time to respond or not, since she has been living in her Manali residence during the lockdown.