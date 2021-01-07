BMC Files Complaint Against Sonu Sood for Allegedly Converting Residential Building into Hotel

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a police complaint against Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel without necessary permissions. The actor has denied the allegations.

Sonu has been accused by the BMC of turning the six-storey Shakti Sagar residential building in Juhu into a hotel. But the actor has reportedly said that he had the necessary permissions and was only awaiting clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The BMC has asked the Juhu police to take cognisance of the offence under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Their complaint stated, "It has been found that Sonu Sood has instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land. Unauthorised addition/alterations beyond the approved plan and unauthorised change of user from residential to residential hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority."

It was alleged that Sonu had not complied with the notice and was continuing to carry out the "unauthorised development even after the notice was served on him," said the complaint. Officials said that Sood had moved the city civil court against a notice sent by the BMC in October last year but did not get any interim relief.

Sonu said in a statement to TOI, "I have taken approval for change of user from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. This permission hasn't come due to Covid-19 . There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don't come, I will restore it back to a residential structure. I am appealing against the BMC's complaint in the Bombay HC."