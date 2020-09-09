BMC Puts 'Stop Work' Notice on Office, Kangana Ranaut Thankful 'They Didn't Come with Bulldozer'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pasted a 'stop work' notice on Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, a day after day after a team was spotted inspecting the space. Under section 354/A of the of Municipal Corporation Act, members of the BMC were spotted pasting a three-page notice on the gate of the actress’ office - Manikarnika Films.

The notice specified a bunch of 'unauthorised' modifications carried out in the office premises. Parag Masurkar, deputy municipal commissioner, said that as per their records, Kangana's office was a 'residential property', and they wanted to confirm if any changes were made to the structure, reported Times of India.

Kangana shared pictures of the three-page notice pasted on her office, and tweeted, "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all."

Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

On Monday, she shared videos of BMC officials at her office premises and expressed apprehension they may demolish the property. Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actress said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she had tweeted.

According to BMC sources, the team is likely to submit a report within a couple of days after which further course of action will be decided.